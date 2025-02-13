Women’s body inaugurated in Lko to help them pursue dreams

A women’s movement, Veerangana Vahini, to provide support to women to pursue their dreams by strengthening them, was inaugurated at Gandhi Bhawan on National Women’s Day on Thursday. Guests speaking at the inauguration of Veerangana Vahini in Lucknow on Thursday (HT Photo)

The day was declared on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and poet Sarojini Naidu.

It was established under leadership of President’s Award winner Usha Vishwakarma who shared that the movement would work by organising women, saving Indian culture, nation and creating a safe society for women.

“We are trying to establish a society which is free from violence against women. Besides, when we have the right to vote we must also have a right to employment based on our capabilities. We also want to promote women and make them a part of the leadership roles when there are talks about 33% reservation in the legislature,” said Vishwakarma.

She also shared that the movement would work across the country to safeguard women and support their dreams in every possible way.

During the programme, retired JNU professor and sociologist Anand Kumar said that women were the main force behind the freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi. “I feel that once again, the women power of India has awakened and Veeranganas will build India the way our freedom fighters had dreamt of,” said Kumar.

Women leaders who left their colleges and worked intensively in villages during the JP movement in 1974 were felicitated which included - Meenakshi Sakhi (Maharashtra), Kiran (Jharkhand), Poonam (Patna), Putul (Mumbai) and Anuradha and Jharna (West Bengal).