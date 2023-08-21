Y20 Summit endorses India’s proposal on African Union’s G20 permanent membership

The four-day Y20 (Youth 20) Summit, which concluded in Varanasi on Sunday, accepted India’s proposal to include the African Union as a permanent member of the G20. It also demanded that G20 member countries should accept this proposal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Foreign delegates during the Y20 Summit in Varanasi. (PTI)

Y20 is the official youth engagement group of G20. It provides a platform that allows the youth to express their vision and ideas on the G20 priorities.

The summit made various recommendations, including empower lifelong learning, prepare the global workforce for global challenges, strengthen international research collaboration, promote universal gig worker rights and implement accessible sustainable financing and mentoring, according to a communiqué.

The communiqué was released by representatives of Y20 Chair India, Indonesia Organising Committee and Brazil Organising Committee.

“Y20 under the overall framework of G20 under the presidency of India has set new milestones for the world. During the summit, Y20 communiqué was discussed and negotiated, thereafter, it has been signed successfully with global consent,” said head of delegation, Y20 India, Falit Sijariya at a press conference.

Director, department of youth affairs, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Varanasi district magistrate S. Rajalingam, Press Information Bureau (PIB)’s media and communication officer Prashant Kakkar (IIS), Y20 chair Anmol Sovit, Track Chair, Y20 India, Lakshit Mittal also addressed the press conference.

“Good thing about the Y20 communique’s first operative clause is that it accepts and celebrates India’s proposal to include African Union in G20 in order that G20 could be G21. Y20 members also demanded that G20 countries should accept India’s proposal to include African Union in G20 as a permanent member. In fact, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a proposal (to the G20 countries) to include the African Union as a permanent member in G20,” said Sijariya.

The outcome of the summit in form of the Y20 communiqué was signed by heads of delegations, marking the conclusion of various discussions held during the past few months.

It is a testament to the collective common vision across the five identified themes of Y20, which will ensure that the voices of young people are heard by the highest-level decision-makers on global platform, the communque said.

A plenary session was held on Sunday. The flag was officially handed over by Y20 India Chair to the Brazilian head of delegation.

The Youth 20 Summit 2023 was organised under the framework of G20 Presidency of India by the department of youth affairs, ministry of youth affairs and sports, at the Rudraksha International Cooperation and Convention Centre in Varanasi.

During the four- day summit, delegates visited Sarnath, the Kashi Vishwanath temple and the Ganga ghat during a river cruise. India’s rich art, culture and heritage left a long-lasting impression on the delegates from across the world. Rich and diverse cultural heritage of the holy city of Varanasi; its spirituality, literature, art, and music also mesmerised the delegates from G20 countries, guest countries and international organisations.

A number of events were organised including the Y20 Curtain Raiser in New Delhi, inception meeting in Guwahati, Y20 pre-summit at Leh, Ladakh, 14 Y20 consultations at various universities across the country and 50 brainstorming sessions each by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS).

