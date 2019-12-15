Ludhiana teen killed mother after she denied money for liquor

cities

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 22:15 IST

A day after a 50-year-old woman was found bludgeoned to death at her rented accommodation in Seerha village of Meharban, police claimed to have solved the murder with the arrest of her 15-year-old son on Sunday.

Police said the accused bludgeoned the victim to death with a pan and wooden log after she denied him money for buying liquor, and slept in the same room after that.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, east) Davinder Chaudhary said the woman had consumed liquor with her husband, son, neighbour, neighbour’s wife and his mother at their accommodation. “After the neighbours left, the accused asked the victim for more money for buying liquor. When she refused, the teen, in a fit of rage, took a pan and wood log and bludgeoned her to death,” said Chaudhary.

“The father of the accused had witnessed the whole incident, but was too drunk to react. When police initiated investigation, the accused kept mum about it,” said the ACP.

How police joined the dots

The ACP said “The father was our main suspect. He had confided in with his colleagues and the supervisor of the farm where he works. When police questioned them, the teen’s name emerged. Upon questioning, he confessed to his crime.”

Meharban station house officer inspector Kulwant Singh Malhi said, “The police have recovered the log and pan used in the crime following the information provided by the accused.”

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Meharban police station. The accused was produced before a court on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody in a juvenile home.