Maharashtra: Huge fire in Palghar factory, no casualties reported

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 18:01 IST

A huge fire broke out on Monday afternoon in Palghar in Maharashtra in a factory making fibre items for toys and two engines were on the spot along with dozens of personnel to douse the blaze, said a fire brigade official, adding there were no reports of casualties as yet.

The fire started at around 3:30 am and smoke caused by chemicals and fibre items going up in flames could be seen from a distance on Palghar-Manor Road, he added.

“The road leading to Arihant Industrial Corporation, where the fire broke out, has been sealed. Dousing operations are underway,” he said.