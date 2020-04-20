e-paper
Maharashtra: Huge fire in Palghar factory, no casualties reported

Maharashtra: Huge fire in Palghar factory, no casualties reported

The fire started at around 3:30 am and smoke caused by chemicals and fibre items going up in flames could be seen from a distance on Palghar-Manor Road.

cities Updated: Apr 20, 2020 18:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Palghar
Fire in a Duplex Flat in Sea Homes CHS in Navi Mumbai, India, on February 8, 2020. (Image for representation)
Fire in a Duplex Flat in Sea Homes CHS in Navi Mumbai, India, on February 8, 2020. (Image for representation) (Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
         

A huge fire broke out on Monday afternoon in Palghar in Maharashtra in a factory making fibre items for toys and two engines were on the spot along with dozens of personnel to douse the blaze, said a fire brigade official, adding there were no reports of casualties as yet.

The fire started at around 3:30 am and smoke caused by chemicals and fibre items going up in flames could be seen from a distance on Palghar-Manor Road, he added.

“The road leading to Arihant Industrial Corporation, where the fire broke out, has been sealed. Dousing operations are underway,” he said.

