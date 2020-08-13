Man arrested for killing wife for dowry

cities

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 22:59 IST

A 40-year-old man was arrested on charges of killing his wife in Greater Noida West three days ago. The suspect was identified as Lalit Talan, a software engineer. The couple had married six years ago and has two children, police said.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said the suspect lived with her wife and two children in a high-rise society. “A native of Tappal, Talan worked in a private company in Noida. On Monday, the suspect informed the police that his wife, Ekta, 38, ended her life after consuming a toilet cleaner. However, his statement was not coherent and appeared dubious,” he said.

Talan failed to tell police the name of the doctor who attended to her and whether she was taken to any hospital for treatment. Police said the suspect was not sharing sufficient information about how the woman fell ill and died. He also was not able to tell the police what might have triggered his wife to consume toilet cleaner.

Chander said the body was sent for a post-mortem examination and the medical report revealed that she had suffered head injuries.

The victim’s family members came from Pune, Maharashtra, and filed a police complaint against Talan accusing him of dowry harassment. Talan was booked under Section 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), Section 304-B (dowry death), and Section 3 and 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act 1961.

“The suspect was on the run since the incident. On Thursday, police arrested him from Greater Noida West. He was produced before the court and later sent to jail,” Chander said.