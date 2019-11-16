Man booked for raping 15-year-old cousin

cities

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 20:52 IST

Gurugram A man has been booked for repeatedly raping his 15-year-old cousin in Sohna last week, the police said.

In her complaint to the police, the girl alleged that she had gone to stay with her aunt at her house, to help with cooking, as she was unwell. She alleged that her cousin repeatedly raped her for three consecutive days. The police said that the suspect is at large and raids are being conducted to arrest him.

Police said the suspect, who is unmarried, abused and sexually assaulted the girl, and threatened her not to disclose the incident.

The incident was reported to the police on Friday, after the girl told her parents about her ordeal upon returning home, following which the family approached the women’s police station. The mother stated in her complaint that the suspect raped her multiple times and threatened her of dire consequences.

According to police, the suspect, a daily wager, lives with his mother in Sohna. However, he did not go out for work and remained home claiming to be unwell, the police said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the girl and her mother had their statements recorded. The girl was counselled by members of the child welfare committee on Saturday.

“The suspect is an alcoholic and had tried to sexually assault the minor earlier too, due to which she did not visit them often. Although he worked as a construction worker in Sohna, he did not earn enough to support his family,” Sangwan said.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 506 (threatening for life) of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.