Man emails bomb threat to political party, ‘happy to receive’ says auto-generated reply

delhi

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:14 IST

A 28-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Nala Sopara (around 35km from Mumbai) has been arrested for allegedly sending threat mails to many political leaders, including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, police said on Friday.

The alleged accused, Abhishek Tiwari, had also sent an email threatening to bomb the headquarters of a national political party last week, said Anyesh Roy, deputy commissioner of police (Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection).

Another police officer, who wished not to be named, said that after sending the bomb threat email to the official email of the national party’s headquarter, Tiwari received an auto-generated reply, which read that the party was happy to receive the email and it would revert within two days.

The officer said that the threat email was not noticed by anybody until Tiwari was arrested on Thursday. “We found the threat email in his account and informed the party’s office bearers in Delhi,” said the officer.

“We found other similar emails in Tiwari’s account, but they weren’t delivered because the receiver’s email ids were wrong. A few of the undelivered emails were marked to various media houses,” the same officer said.

DCP Roy said that Tiwari intended to send these emails to “draw the attention of people and create panic”.

“Tiwari works as a delivery boy for a firm that made mattress foam. He was frustrated with his job and life, so he decided to send these threats to create panic,” DCP Roy said. Tiwari is a school drop-out.

Tiwari allegedly had sent the first of such threats in July. He had first sent a threat email from a mobile phone to a local municipal office bearer in Mumbai. But it did not create the flutter that he expected.

“He was disappointed with the lukewarm response and decided to target bigger political leaders and parties,” said the DCP. So, Tiwari allegedly sent a death threat email to Arvind Kejriwal on July 25. The threat was repeated in another email on July 30. The Delhi Police’s special cell registered a case and began probing the threats. We procured details, such as the origin of the email, the IP address and the mobile phone the emails were being sent from, but it didn’t help us reach the culprit. We sent teams to Mumbai and Kanpur, but the suspect managed to remain underground. He left very little digital footprint,” said the DCP.

The police continued their probe and did a “deeper analysis of the technical inputs” to nab the suspect from Nalasopara, a densely-populated neighbourhood near Mumbai, on Thursday.

The Delhi government did not comment on the arrest.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 21:12 IST