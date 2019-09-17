Man held for 30-year-old’s murder in Mumbai

cities

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:57 IST

JJ Marg police arrested a 33-year-old man on Tuesday four hours after he allegedly murdered a 30-year-old woman with a paver block in Dongri.

The police said they received a call about an unidentified body near the ward office on Babulnath Tank Road around 8.30am. “We found the woman’s semi-nude body with head injuries. We filed a murder case and began the probe,” a police officer said.

During the investigation, we scanned the CCTV cameras around the area. One of the cameras showed the woman walking with the accused. “We traced the accused from the area. He has been identified as Azgar Ali,” said the officer.

“We suspect that Ali attempted to rape her. He said he met the woman on the street the same day and the two became friends. He claimed they had a dispute over an issue and killed her with a paver block in a fit of rage. We’re awaiting the post-mortem report and are probing further,” the officer said.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 23:57 IST