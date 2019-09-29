Man wanted for rape of minor girl in Delhi’s Sanjay Colony nabbed four years after incident

delhi

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 23:40 IST

A 49-year-old man wanted for allegedly raping and attempting to kill a minor girl in 2015, was arrested on Saturday, more four years after the incident. Police said the man had fled home to Nepal and was working as a tailor. The man, who was tenant of the girl’s father, had raped the girl after an alleged fight with her father, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the incident took on August 10, 2015. It came to light when the mother of the girl, who was six-years-old at the time, went to pick her up from school but was told that girl’s grandfather has already picked her up.

“The child’s mother recalled that their tenant, who was familiar with her daughter and addressed him as ‘Dada’ (grandfather), might have picked her up. When she got home, she did not find either the man or her daughter there. The woman searched for her daughter nearby, with the help of her neighbours, and found the child in a nearby green patch in a semi-conscious state,” Randhawa said.

The officer said that since the child was injured, she was taken to hospital where doctors confirmed the sexual assault. “It was found that the couple’s tenant, who was the prime suspect, was on the run. Surveillance revealed that the man had fled to his native village in Nepal. In June 2018, court declared the man a proclaimed offender,” he added.

He said, while working on unsolved heinous criminal cases, police got a clue that on Saturday, the accused would reach Delhi. “His movements were tracked and he was arrested from near Delhi Gate area in central Delhi,” Randhawa said.

During interrogation, the man told police that he and the child’s father are both from Nepal. “He said he used to work at a garment export house in Okhla and often helped the girl’s family with their financial needs. He said the girl’s father had abused him on many occasions, which angered him and he wanted to exact revenge,” the officer said.

Randhawa said the accused confessed that on August 10, 2015, he picked up the girl from her school and took her to a jungle area near Sanjay Colony and raped her. He said he even tried to kill the girl but fled, fearing he would be caught. He said, in the past four years he worked as a tailor in Kathmandu and shuttled between Bhutwal and Chaitwan in Nepal to avoid arrest,” he said.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 20:52 IST