Manoj Jarange to launch hunger strike in Mumbai for Maratha reservation amid Ganpati festivities

Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange set out for Mumbai on Wednesday as he remained firm on launching his agitation from August 29 in the Maharashtra capital. Jarange said a delegation from the state government might meet him en route, but he will not hold the discussion behind closed doors.(Raju Shinde/HT File Photo)

Speaking to reporters at his native village Antarwali Sarathi in Jalna district, the 43-year-old activist said his supporters would protest peacefully and ensure no inconvenience to anyone during the Ganesh festival.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and ruling coalition head BJP on Tuesday had urged Jarange to reconsider the timing of his proposed strike in view of the Ganeshotsav beginning on August 27.

Notwithstanding the Maharashtra government's attempts to dissuade him, Jarange has announced that he would launch a fresh round of indefinite hunger strike for Maratha reservation in Mumbai from August 29.

“There will be attempts to provoke us, but we will continue our agitation peacefully at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. No matter how long it takes this time, we will ensure reservation for the Maratha community,” he told reporters before leaving Antarwali Sarati on Wednesday morning.

Jarange said his supporters would ensure that their protest does not cause any inconvenience during the Ganesh festival.

Hundreds of supporters from Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna and other districts in the Marathwada region had started arriving in Antarwali Sarati in the morning.

Jarange has been demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis – an agrarian caste included in the OBC category – which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

“A delegation might come for discussion at Shivneri. I will not sit in any room, the discussion will take place in the open. No matter who comes for the talks, we will secure the Maratha quota this time,” he said.

Before leaving for Mumbai, Jarange addressed his supporters and attacked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of being “anti-Hindu and anti-Maratha”. Despite restrictions, the protest will be held in Mumbai. “The ball is now in the court of Fadnavis whether he gives us permission or not,” he said.

As Jarange and his supporters began their Mumbai march, the Janla police gave them permission after imposing 40 conditions to avoid any law and order related incidents, said an official.

Police, citing the conditions imposed, said the Maratha protesters must not raise “objectionable” slogans that could incite communal hatred. They also directed that the protesters should not deviate from the designated route.

There should be no disruption in the movement of vehicles, ambulances, fire brigade. No public property should be damaged during the march, they said, adding that the organisers will be held accountable if any such asset is targeted.

Protesters were further instructed not to carry weapons, rods, wooden sticks or stones. Precautions must be taken to maintain law and order and to prevent any untoward incidents, the police said.

Ahead of Jarange’s march, a 35-year-old man in the Latur district attempted to take his life, accusing the government of delaying the Maratha reservation issue and repeatedly forcing the activist to go on hunger strikes.

Baliram Shripati Mule of Shingdi (Bu) village in Ahmedpur tehsil drank poison on Tuesday afternoon. He was taken to a private hospital in Latur.

In early 2024, the state government, then headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, enacted a law to grant 10 per cent reservation to Marathas under a separate category. However, Jarange has been insisting that his community members be given quota under the OBC category.