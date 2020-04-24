‘Maximum samples of suspected patients are being sent for testing’

cities

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 22:57 IST

To arrest the spread of coronavirus in district, maximum samples of suspected patients are being sent to the laboratory for testing, deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said on Friday.

“Now, the samples will be sent to Government Medical College,Patiala; Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh; and Dayanand Medical College and Hospital here. Over 100 samples have been taken and more such samples will be taken in the coming days,” he added.

Agrawal said to date, 1,378 samples have been taken, of which the reports of 1,201 samples have been received and 1,181 samples were found negative. “Of the 20 samples that were found positive, 17 were from Ludhiana and the rest were from other districts. Unfortunately, five patients have lost their lives and four patients (three from Ludhiana and one from Jalandhar) have been discharged after treatment,” he said, adding that 11 active patients are left in the district.

‘SENIOR GOVT EMPLOYEE IN DISTRICT FOUND COVID POSITIVE’

On Friday, a senior government employee in district was found Covid positive and her treatment has been started, the DC said.

“To help the migrant labourers from Bihar who are stuck in Ludhiana, the Bihar government has launched a website–www.aapda.bih.nic.in–through which the migrants can get financial assistance (of ₹1,000 per person) from the Bihar government by filling up their details,” Agrawal said.

“I appeal to the residents to stay at their homes for the benefit of the society and to follow all directions of the Punjab government,” he added.

Besides, an interactive live session on the issue of opening of factories was held by the district administration on the Facebook page of the Ludhiana Police. It was attended by the DC, police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Agrawal and senior officials from the industries department, labour department,Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) andEmployees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

Participants were told that in view of the lockdown and as per the directions of the Punjab government, relaxations have been given to all industries to start their operations in district. The interested industrialists can apply at www.pbindustries.gov.in.

“Once the operations of any industry begin and a worker is found Covid positive, then a proper inquiry will be conducted. If it is found that the industrialist failed to provide the necessary facilities to the workers, then action will be taken against the industrialist concerned. I appeal to the industrialists to follow all directions issued by the Punjab government,” the DC said during the session.