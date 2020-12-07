e-paper
Home / Cities / Mayoral candidate will be from BJP and not JJP, says Panchkula MLA

Mayoral candidate will be from BJP and not JJP, says Panchkula MLA

Gupta said that in all 20 wards, one round of meetings at booth level and mandal level had already taken place

cities Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday officially announced that the party will contest the municipal corporation (MC) elections with Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). While the seat sharing is yet to be decided, the party announced that the mayoral candidate in Panchkula will be from the BJP and not JJP.

Gian Chand Gupta, Panchkula MLA and Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker, said: “To date, we have received 16 applications for mayor and 144 for councillors. On December 12, the final list will be shortlisted by the State Election Commission.”

“The mayor will be from the BJP and not JJP. The decision was taken at the meeting which took place in Gurugram on Sunday and was chaired by the Haryana CM,” he said.

At the forefront for the mayor’s post is Kulbhushan Goyal, a former Indian National Lok Dal leader, who had joined the BJP in 2018. Others include Deepak Sharma, ex-district president of Panchkula, Umesh Sood, ex-chairman, jila parishad, Vishal Seth, ex-district president, and Aarti Malhotra, president of senior citizens’ council.

The BJP’s local unit has constituted eight committees to handle the MC elections, looking after the campaigning, coordination with election office, social-media and office management.

Gupta said that in all 20 wards, one round of meetings at booth level and mandal level had already taken place and on December 7, 8 and 9, detailed meetings to “boost the morale of BJP supporters and workers” will take place.

Meanwhile, former councillor Kanta Devi and her husband Prem Malik joined the BJP.

