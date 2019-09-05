MCD inspector says AAP MLA beat him up

delhi

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:31 IST

A municipal corporation inspector on Thursday alleged he was beaten up by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi when he objected to the MLA from obstructing cleaning work being carried out in Azadpur.

Police said they had registered a case of assault on a public servant and were probing the incident. Police had received a call at the Adarsh Nagar police station, reporting a quarrel between a MCD inspector and an AAP MLA.

A police team was rushed the spot where MCD inspector Ravinder Kumar Gupta alleged that while he was supervising some cleaning work at Lal Bagh in Azadpur, Tripathi arrived there with his associates and tried to obstruct the official work.

“He said when he objected, Tripathi abused and thrashed him. Gupta was taken to a BJRM hospital in Jahangirpuri where he was examined. Gupta is under observation and his statement was recorded. On the basis of his statement and medical report, a case of assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty and obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions has been registered,” said a senior police officer.

When contacted, Tripathi did not respond.

North corporation mayor Avtar Singh, said, “We strongly condemn any assault on our MCD inspector. Our sanitation staff works from 6 in the morning till late in the evening. There could be some shortcomings in their work but that is no reason to get physical. This is obstructing a government servant from discharging his duty and Akhilesh must be given the strongest punishment in accordance with law.”

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 22:32 IST