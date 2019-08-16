Mental health clinic to be set up in Delhi for municipal workers

delhi

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 01:35 IST

In a bid to address stress related problems of the municipal officers and employees, a ‘mental health counselling and stress management clinic’ will be set up at the Civic Centre by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, a senior municipal official said on Friday.

The Civic Centre is the headquarters of the north and south Delhi municipal corporations along with housing office of income tax department. Around 3,500 people, who work as officers and employees with north and south Delhi civic bodies, visit the Civic Centre every day.

According to civic officials, free counselling and treatment will be provided to all the employees who work at the Civic Centre, including those working with the income tax office.

A senior official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation said depression was one of the common problems among working people. However, he said, it is largely ignored.

“A separate space has been identified at the first floor of the Civic Centre for the clinic. A team of doctors and counsellors will remain present in the clinic everyday to give free medication and stress management counselling to officials and employees working in the Civic Centre. This facility is likely to be made operational in the first week of September,” the official said on the condition of anonymity.

The official added that the north corporation has tied up with an organisation working in the field of mental health and stress management, which would provide doctors and other staff free of cost to the municipality.

Another official at the north corporation said the work to set up the clinic was going on for a long time but it was expedited after the death of municipal secretary of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Jagdeep Chiller, due to “cardiac arrest and depression” in June this year.

Bhooma Krishnan, a psychologist who has worked at Jamia Milia Islamia, said it was an “important” step in dealing with the issues of depression, especially at the workplace.

“Such initiatives are required to deal with problems of depression and mental health in the current stressed work scenario. At some point in life everyone goes through anxiety or depression due to various reasons, including strenuous work schedule. Every human being requires a venting point which is non-judgmental or biased. Such a help can be only provided by the professionally trained counsellors,” she said.

She added that such an initiative would not only help the employees to get their mental problem addressed but also improve their work efficiency.

