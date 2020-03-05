Mohali labourer falls into brick kiln chamber, charred to death

cities

A 20-year-old migrant labourer was charred to death after he fell into a burning brick kiln in Malkpur village, Lalru, on Wednesday morning.

Police said the deceased was identified as Mohd Aarif, hailing from Begusarai, Bihar. He was working as a helper and entrusted with putting coal in the kiln to bake the bricks.

On Wednesday, Aarif reached work around 7.30am. He climbed up the kiln and accidentally stepped on a loose steel sheet, which gave way and plunged him into the 13-foot-deep burning chamber.

Though his brother and other workers saw him falling, they could not pull him out as the chamber was burning and takes about 24 hours to cool down.

Police have booked the brick kiln owner, Surjit Singh, alias Kala, of Bairmajra village in Lalru, under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. He has yet to be arrested.