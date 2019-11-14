MU’s LLB students oppose first semester exams from Jan 21

cities

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 00:17 IST

First-year Bachelor of Law (LLB) students of the University of Mumbai (MU) have opposed the varsity’s decision to schedule the first semester exams on January 21 even though the admissions process has not ended. According to the exam schedule, first-year exams are scheduled to begin on January 21, whereas regular lectures will only begin after another week from now.

While the state common entrance test (CET) cell announced the final allotment list for the three-year law course earlier this week, students have time till this weekend to confirm admissions, following which, colleges will continue admissions at the institute level to fill up vacant seats. In a letter to the varsity’s vice chancellor, the Students’ Law Council has requested MU varsity to reconsider the exam schedule and announce new dates to ensure first-year students have enough time to work on their curriculum and projects.

“Law admissions have been delayed this year and despite knowing students are still waiting for admissions, MU announced the exam dates. This is also the first time that the 60:40 [theory and internals] pattern is being introduced so students should be given enough time to work on their projects” said Sachin Pawar, president of the council.

Students have also flagged the dearth of teachers in law colleges. “Classes are also stuck as many institutes are struggling with teachers’ vacancies. How does MU assume the theory portion and 40-mark projects in every subject will be done within the next two months? Students need more time,” said Pawar.