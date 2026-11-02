Mumbai: More than 1,200 students enrolled in 164 unauthorised schools across Mumbai which were served closure notices have been shifted to recognised schools operated or aided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). 1,240 students from illegal schools shifted to BMC, aided schools

Together, the 164 unauthorised schools which were identified and served closure notices during the 2025-26 academic year catered to around 5,000 students, representatives of affected schools estimated. Among these students, 690 had secured admission in BMC-run schools, while 550 had been shifted to private schools aided by the BMC, officials from the civic body’s education department said.

Officials also alleged that parents of students enrolled in these unauthorised schools had not been responding as expected to efforts to shift their children to authorised schools. For instance, though the BMC has opened an admission centre for students of unauthorised schools in the M-East ward at the new municipal school building in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, the response had been lukewarm, said a local education department official.

“Affected students are being offered free admission in recognised schools, yet parents have not been forthcoming about shifting their children,” the official alleged.

The civic body has, meanwhile, stepped up action against unauthorised schools which are continuing to operate without permission. First information reports (FIRs) have been registered against managements of 77 of the 164 unauthorised schools which were issued notices, and the education department has issued fresh notices directing these schools to shut down immediately.

The BMC has also asked ward officials to conduct structural audits of buildings and chawls from which unauthorised schools operate due to concerns over such structures not adhering to mandatory norms, officials said.

However, the action has triggered a legal battle, with the managements of 70 of the 77 schools named in FIRs filing writ petitions in the Bombay High Court. Responding to one of the petitions, the court recently directed that no coercive steps be taken against the school until its petition was heard.

BMC officials said that the civic body has sought guidance from its legal department on the court’s order and the remaining petitions, but is yet to receive any directions regarding the same. Alongside, it has submitted proposals to the state government seeking recognition for 45 primary schools that are running authorised secondary sections. A decision on these proposals was still awaited, officials said.

Sahiba Khan, a parent of two children enrolled in unauthorised schools in the M-East ward, said, “I wanted to give English-medium education to my kids, but the BMC school near my home does not provide full English-medium education.”

Khan said that while civic officials had told her that the school where her kids were enrolled was illegal, the school principal had assured parents that they would get the necessary permissions soon and the education of their children would not be affected.