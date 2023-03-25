12-year-old trying to retrieve ball drowns in construction pit in Kalyan

Kalyan: A 12-year-old boy on Saturday drowned in a pit filled with water dug at the site of a new under-construction building in Kailash Nagar, Kalyan. Swapnil Chaure, sub-inspector, Kolsewadi Police Station, “After conducting the post-mortem, we handed over the body to his family members for final rites. We are investigating the matter and trying to determine the exact reason for the drowning. We are examining if the pit was dug by the builder or not. We will lodge an FIR against the concerned person if the investigation indicates negligence.” (HT PHOTO)

The victim – identified as Reyan Amir Shaikh – was a class 5 student and lived with his parents in Kailash Nagar.

On Saturday, Reyan returned from school and was playing near a construction site. While playing, the cricket ball went into the pit filled with water. While trying to retrieve the ball, Reyan lost his balance and fell into the pit.

Other boys playing with him noticed the mishap and alerted the local residents, the Kolsewadi police and the fire brigade about the incident.

Imran Pathan, a fireman, said, “We rushed to the spot after getting a call and with help of locals, we pulled the boy out, however, it was too late. His body was sent to Rukhmani hospital in Kalyan for post-mortem.”

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered in the matter.

Swapnil Chaure, sub-inspector, Kolsewadi Police Station, “After conducting the post-mortem, we handed over the body to his family members for final rites. We are investigating the matter and trying to determine the exact reason for the drowning. We are examining if the pit was dug by the builder or not. We will lodge an FIR against the concerned person if the investigation indicates negligence.”

This is the second such incident within 72 hours in Thane. On Wednesday, two boys, aged six and eight, playing near their house had drowned in a pit filled with rainwater in Dawalpada, Ambernath.