15 injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai's Dharavi, five critical

At least 15 people, including four minors, were injured on Sunday after an LPG cylinder exploded leading to a minor fire at a shanty in Mumbai’s Dharavi area. All the 15 injured were rushed to Sion hospital of whom the condition of five are said to be critical having received 70 per cent burn injuries.

According to officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the incident was reported from the Shahu Nagar area in Dharavi around 12.20 pm.

An official said three fire engines have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire and cooling operation is underway.

