16 booked for raping, impregnating minor, selling her children

MUMBAI: The Achole police on Monday booked sixteen people including a doctor and the parents of a minor girl for allegedly kidnapping, raping and impregnating her on two occasions and selling both her children to childless couples. HT Image

According to the police, the girl was 15 years old in 2021 when she had a relationship with a man named Mahindra Sutar. When she got pregnant, her parents took her to the local corporator Sangeeta Thorat with the help of an elderly person in their locality.

The girl, a Class 7 dropout, alleged in her complaint to the police that Thorat and her parents called Sutar and told him she could not marry the girl as they belonged to different religions. They also demanded ₹4 lakh from Sutar and said they would register a rape case against him if he did not do so.

The girl, seven months pregnant then, was not allowed to abort the child, said a police officer. On September 23, 2021, she delivered a baby girl at the RK Hospital in Nalasopara with the help of doctors Kalpana Warag and Deepali Parmar.

“For one day, the baby was with me. However, on September 24, a woman named Nisha Jagtap came and snatched my daughter from me. When I tried to resist, Dr Parmar threatened to kill the baby,” the girl mentioned in the complaint. She later found out from her parents that they had sold the infant to a childless couple.

The girl further mentioned that in 2022, she was allegedly raped by another man identified as Rahil Khan under the pretext of marriage. When she got pregnant, Khan left her, saying that he could not support her and the child. The girl’s parents then took her to a social worker who took her away to Amravati. There, she delivered a child under a false identity, which too was taken away from her without her permission.

The girl subsequently returned to Mumbai and approached Vidya Jadhav, a social worker, as she wanted to get her kids back and have the perpetrators punished. Jadhav, who helped her file the police complaint, said, “We just want the people who have wronged her to be arrested.” All 16 accused have been booked under sections 376 (rape) 317 (abandonment of child), 363 (kidnapping), 371 (habitually importing, exporting, removing, buying, selling or trafficking a child) of the Indian Penal Code; sections 4, 6, 7, 12, 21 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, 2012; and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, said police.