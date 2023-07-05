Minor held for derogatory comments against Hindu deities

Mumbai: A 17-year-old boy from Dharavi was arrested for allegedly making derogatory comments against Hindu deities on social media. The teenager was sent to the remand home in Dongri on Monday. HT Image

According to the FIR registered, the boy had made the comments under a post regarding the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He allegedly made unsavoury remarks about the relationship between Sita and Ravan, as well as regarding the sexuality of Ram.

The complainant, Akash Shelar, the district joint secretary of Bajrang Dal, had shared the relevant screenshots of the comments made by the accused on a Twitter thread with the police. “We had no idea while reporting the comments to the police that the person who had posted the same was a minor. We only shared his social media account names with them,” he told HT.

Several members of the religious outfit had gathered outside the Sakinaka police station on Saturday night, demanding immediate legal action against the person who had made the indecent comments. The police said they acted swiftly, looking at the hurt sentiments and the possibility of the law-and-order situation deteriorating.

The FIR against the said social media account was registered on Sunday morning, and the accused was arrested on the same evening. “We assured the complainant that we would take swift action, but we also asked them to not take the law into their hands,” said a senior officer from Sakinaka police station.

The minor was booked under sections 505(2) (making a statement that promotes enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) and 153 A (any act which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities, and which disturbs or is likely to disturb the public tranquillity) of the Indian Penal Code.