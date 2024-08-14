18-year-old kills stepfather on suspicion that he was making advances at his sister

THANE: The Kalyan Taluka police on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old man for murdering his stepfather on Sunday night with the help of his friend on suspicion that his stepfather was making advances at his 13-year-old sister. 18-year-old Kabir Siddiqui killed his step father with the help of his friend on Sunday night. (Pramod Tambe /HT Photo)

The accused, Kabir Siddiqui, and his friend, Altaf Shaikh, 23, were arrested on charges of murder after Kabir confessed the crime to the police officers. He told them that he had been hearing about several heinous crimes against women in recent days, and he took this extreme action to protect his sister from experiencing the trauma since he had noticed incidents where his sister felt uncomfortable and scared in his presence.

The deceased, Kadir Siddiqui, 32, who worked in a hardware store, got married a year ago to a widow eight years older than him who has two kids from her previous marriage. In the last two months, Kabir started behaving erratically towards Kadir.

Kabir told the police that he witnessed his stepfather touching his sister inappropriately when their mother was not around. Whenever Kabir confronted his stepfather about this, there was violence.

Last week, after seeing his sister upset allegedly by her stepfather’s advances, Kabir decided to take drastic action and planned to kill his stepfather.

Kabir confided in his friend Altaf about his distress and anger towards his stepfather, he devised a plan.

On Sunday late at night, when his stepfather was drunk, Kabir lured him to an isolated area. There, he slit his stepfather’s throat and left him there.

Police recovered the body of the man on Monday morning and began their investigation. Using information from informants, they arrested two suspects in the murder case despite the absence of CCTV footage, Kabir confessed to the crime. He said that as no one listened to him about his father’s behaviour, he decided to take such an extreme step.

The Kalyan Taluka senior police officer, Suresh Kadam, said, “The accused have confessed to the crime. Kabir, with Altaf’s assistance, killed his stepfather with a sharp weapon, driven by suspicion that Kadir was eyeing his sister with bad intentions. We have immediately arrested the accused.”