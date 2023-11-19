close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / 19-year-old college student gang-raped at BARC quarter in Mumbai; two arrested

19-year-old college student gang-raped at BARC quarter in Mumbai; two arrested

ByHT News Desk
Nov 19, 2023 10:22 AM IST

The victim was allegedly raped in a flat located in the BARC quarter after being offered a spiked drink.

A 19-year-old college student was allegedly gang-raped in a flat located in the Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) quarter in Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

A case was registered against them under sections 376, 376 (D), 328 and 34 of the IPC. (Representative file image)

Two suspects were arrested based on the victim's statement, they added.

The arrested suspects were presented before the court, where the police sought custody for further questioning.

The accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 376 (rape), 376 (D) (gang rape), and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison).

The survivor, a college student, was allegedly raped in a residence within the confines of the BARC quarter at Postal Colony in Chembur. The incident reportedly occurred between 10pm and 12.30am on the intervening night of November 15-16.

According to a report by Free Press Journal, a police investigation revealed that one of the accused and the victim knew each other, with both of their fathers employed at BARC.

On the day of the incident, the accused, with his family out, invited his friend to his flat. The two men allegedly raped the woman after offering her a spiked bottle of soft drink when she arrived there to borrow ingredients for cooking. The report suggests that the victim lost consciousness, and the perpetrators took turns assaulting her.

Upon regaining consciousness around 12:30 am, the victim immediately sought help from her close friends in the building, detailing the horrific incident to them, according to the report.

Following the victim's statement, police initiated an investigation, leading to the arrest of two individuals allegedly involved in the heinous crime.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

