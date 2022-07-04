Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 2 arrested by Kalyan GRP for making hoax call about person carrying bomb
2 arrested by Kalyan GRP for making hoax call about person carrying bomb

Kalyan GRP arrested two men from Kalwa for making a hoax call on Sunday night stating that a person was carrying bomb at Ambernath railway station
2 Kalwa residents arrested by Kalyan GRP for making hoax call stating that a person was carrying bomb at Ambernath railway station. (HT FILE PHOTO)
2 Kalwa residents arrested by Kalyan GRP for making hoax call stating that a person was carrying bomb at Ambernath railway station.
Published on Jul 04, 2022 09:36 PM IST
ByAnamika Gharat, Kalyan

Kalyan Government Railway Police, on Monday, arrested two men for making a hoax call on Sunday night stating that a person was carrying bomb in his bag at Ambernath railway station.

A bomb squad, Kalyan, Ambernath and Badlapur government railway officials reached the spot and checked the platform and the commuters. Another technical team tried to find out the location of the caller.

The callers were identified as Atul Prajapati, 27, and Pradip Prajapati, 28, both residents of Kalwa.

Avinash Andhale, senior police inspector, said, “From the time of call at around 8.30pm to nearly 5am on Monday, the police teams were at the station and conducting checks. Later, we arrested the hoax callers. Both of them work in private companies and are addicted to alcohol. After partying on Sunday, they made the call. They were arrested under IPC Sections 182, 186, 34, 505 (1B) and 506 (2).”

