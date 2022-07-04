2 arrested by Kalyan GRP for making hoax call about person carrying bomb
Kalyan Government Railway Police, on Monday, arrested two men for making a hoax call on Sunday night stating that a person was carrying bomb in his bag at Ambernath railway station.
A bomb squad, Kalyan, Ambernath and Badlapur government railway officials reached the spot and checked the platform and the commuters. Another technical team tried to find out the location of the caller.
The callers were identified as Atul Prajapati, 27, and Pradip Prajapati, 28, both residents of Kalwa.
Avinash Andhale, senior police inspector, said, “From the time of call at around 8.30pm to nearly 5am on Monday, the police teams were at the station and conducting checks. Later, we arrested the hoax callers. Both of them work in private companies and are addicted to alcohol. After partying on Sunday, they made the call. They were arrested under IPC Sections 182, 186, 34, 505 (1B) and 506 (2).”
Ludhiana MC’s Class-4 staffers block Old GT Road for two hours
Class-4 employees of the Ludhiana municipal corporation under the banner of Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee blocked old GT road (railway station road) near the Clock Tower for around two hours on Monday to protest over their long-pending demand for regularisation of contractual staff . The employees firstly gathered outside MC's Zone-A office and then marched towards Clock Tower, raising slogans against mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal.
Rape case: Bains’ aide arrested from Malerkotla
Two days after the arrest of brother of Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, Karamjit Singh Bains, police arrested a close aide of the former Atam Nagar legislator from Malerkotla on Monday. Simarjeet, who is main accused in the rape case of 44-year-old woman, is still at large. The accused has been identified as Sukhchain Singh. This is the second arrest made by the police a year after the case was registered.
Ludhiana: Burglars target three houses, decamp with ₹65,000
Burglars targeted three houses in Kothi Megh Singh area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and decamped with at least ₹65,000. On being informed, the Division Number 1 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Mayank Sabu, a banker alleged that police reached the spot five hours after being informed and told them that the rain led to the delay. The burglars also targeted the houses of Rajesh Bansal and Honey Kumar.
Bargari sacrilege: After clean chit, SAD exploring legal options
The Shiromani Akali Dal is exploring legal options to bring to book those who accused its leaders of involvement in Bargari sacrilege cases, which had triggered violent protests in Punjab in 2015, after the special investigation team in its final report that was made public on Saturday ruled out any political link while concluding that the series of crimes was committed by Dera Sacha Sauda followers on the directions of its head Gurmeet Ram Rahim.
Youth held for kidnapping, sexually molesting minor girl in Mathura
A 19-year-old youth accused of kidnapping and sexually molesting a minor girl from another community was arrested by Mathura police on Monday. The incharge of Yamuna Par police station in Mathura, Maharaj Singh Bhati informed that the matter relates to kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl on February 1 this year. Police began searching the accused, and on Monday, he was arrested from la ocation near Raya road.
