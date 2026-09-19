Mumbai: Two labourers were killed after a staging platform at the under-construction Mumbai Metro 4 site near Wadala’s Bhakti Park monorail station collapsed on Saturday evening, with investigators finding preliminary supervisory lapses. The Wadala TT police registered an FIR against a site supervisor on Tuesday, while the MMRDA imposed a ₹5-crore penalty on the contractor and ₹1 crore on the project’s general consultant 2 workers die at Metro 4 site in Wadala

The deceased workers were identified as Nahij, 33, and Sakim, 37. Both were employed by Milan Road Buildtech, a subcontractor of Reliance Infrastructure and Astaldi SPA Joint Venture (RAJV), which is executing the Metro 4 project for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The incident occurred around 7pm on Saturday, when the workers were at a staging platform at first-floor height near Bhakti Park monorail station. Their shift had ended and they were preparing to leave when the platform collapsed.

Sources within MMRDA told Hindustan Times that the two workers were coming down to the road level using a trolley meant to ferry construction materials. “This trolley or temporary lift is not meant for people to board,” an MMRDA official said.

Both were rushed to LTMG Hospital in Sion in private passenger vehicles. Nahij was declared dead on arrival, while Sakim was admitted to the ICU. He later succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night.

Police have booked site supervisor Tarikh Ul Islam under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for death by negligence.

MMRDA said it took immediate cognisance of the incident and conducted an examination to fix accountability. It imposed a ₹5-crore penalty on RInfra–Astaldi JV and ₹1 crore on the consortium of DB Engineering & Consulting GmbH, Hill International Inc. and Louis Berger Consulting Pvt. Ltd., which is the general consultant for the project.

“The next of kin of the workers will be compensated as per the prevailing labour laws,” an MMRDA official said.

The agency also said that preliminary findings indicated lapses at the supervisory level of the Subcontractor and that the matter is under investigation by the competent authorities.

It has also directed all contractors, subcontractors and consultants to strictly comply with safety procedures, statutory requirements and contractual obligations. Any lapse compromising safety will invite stringent action, the agency said.

The Wadala incident is not the first mishap involving RAJV and Milan Buildtech this year. On February 14, a worker was killed and three others injured in Mulund West after a 6x4 t precast parapet segment weighing 1.8 tonnes fell onto LBS Road. The incident involved RAJV and sub contractor Milan Buildtech.

On April 27, a 3x8 feet wooden plank from the Metro 4 site fell onto a car on LBS Road, damaging the vehicle. There were no injuries reported.