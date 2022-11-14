20-year-old gets bail after he assures court to care for minor girlfriend & baby

A 20-year-old Bhandup resident, arrested for impregnating his minor girlfriend, was granted bail by a sessions court in the city after he and his father assured the court that they will look after the minor and the newborn.

The Powai police on March 12, registered a case against the man, based on the complaint filed by the minor girl, who delivered a baby boy after her relationship with the accused.

The girl claimed that she and the man used to meet frequently and he promised to marry her. The girl also claimed that the two had sexual relations and later, she became pregnant and delivered the boy. After these events, the man refused to marry her. The girl then approached the police which led to the man’s arrest on March 13.

During the hearing of the bail plea of the accused, the girl approached the court stating that she had not been able to maintain the child after which the accused assured the court that he would look after both the mother and the child. The father of the accused also filed an affidavit before the court stating that he will bear the educational and other expenses of the child.

After the assurance given by the accused and his father, the court granted him bail on the condition that he has to fulfil the assurance given by his father in writing to maintain the victim and her child.

In another case, registered under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, a 17-year-old faces arrest for having an affair with his classmate which resulted in the girl giving birth to a baby girl in April 2020. The court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

The accused, a minor himself, approached the special court for anticipatory bail after receiving several summons from the police to join their probe since the rape case was registered two years ago.

The offence had come to light when the survivor started getting labour pains in March 2020, resulting in the victim’s family finding out that she was pregnant. On inquiry by her family, she stated that during her school days, she used to meet the accused – her schoolmate and that they had become friends after which they had started meeting in private. She and the accused used to go to the residence of one of her friends. She eventually gave birth to a boy on April 9, 2020, in a hospital in Sakinaka.

The accused on the other hand claimed that the survivor was a year older than him and also had relations with one of her classmates and the other boy had been granted bail by the juvenile justice board in April 2021.

The girl’s father intervened in the bail hearing and contended that the act of the applicant and the other boy involved in the offences had caused great distress and mental harassment to the survivor and their entire family.

The prosecution on the other hand argued that, though the applicant was a juvenile in conflict with the law, with the help of his father, he had been able to avoid the investigation in the case though both the accused had been asked to appear before the concerned investigating officer. The court refused to grant him protection from arrest, observing that though the applicant was also juvenile in conflict with the law, he had subjected the survivor, also a minor, to sexual intercourse and though the crime was registered by Sakinaka police station in 2020, because of the reluctance on the part of the accused to join the investigation, the probe was delayed.