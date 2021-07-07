21 year old stabbed to death by rival group in Mumbai’s Ambernath

A 21 year old man was allegedly murdered in Mumbai’s Ambernath on Tuesday late night during a scuffle between two groups and the accused are absconding.

Bhavik Shinde, a resident of Ulhasnagar camp 4, Bramhan Pada area was attacked by a group of five youngsters near Shiv mandir area, where he had gone with his friends, police said. They said the two groups had also clashed a few months back and they ran into another face-off on Tuesday

“The altercation led to an extreme step, taken by five youngsters, who allegedly stabbed Shinde on his neck and chest before fleeing the spot. We have got their names but [are] yet to make any arrest. Shinde was declared dead at a hospital. Further investigation is going on,” a Shivaji Nagar police official said on condition of anonymity.