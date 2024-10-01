MUMBAI: A 22-year-old man’s life ended by suicide near Goregaon Metro station on Monday afternoon. 22-year-old dies by suicide near Goregaon metro

The incident took place at 3.30pm. According to the Bangur Nagar police, the man entered the metro station, bought a ticket from the ticket counter and went towards the platform. Eyewitnesses saw him hop on the grill between the platform and tracks and walk on the tracks before jumping on the road.

The other passengers and metro staff who were alerted, rushed the man to the Oscar Hospital nearby where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The Bangur Nagar police officers said that they have registered a case of accidental death (ADR) and are investigating the matter. “Although the reason behind the suicide is not known, we have scanned through the CCTV where the man seemed to be depressed,” said an officer from Bangur Nagar police station.

The man, who was a resident of Bhagat Singh Nagar in Goregaon West, stayed with a relative. “We have informed his relative and sent the body for postmortem,” added the officer.