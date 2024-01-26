22-year-old masseur arrested for killing Nalasopara school teacher

Mumbai: A 22-year-old masseur, Alfaran Chand Khan, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing a 48-year-old teacher. The incident happened on Monday night in the Premier Park Society in Virar West. According to the police, the masseur murdered the teacher by cutting off his wrists with a blade, after the victim tried to sexually assault him. HT Image

According to the police, they were alerted by a resident after the teacher was found dead in his house. The police reached the spot, prepared a spot memorandum, and sent the body for post-mortem. A student who stayed with the deceased in his flat had gone out on Sunday. When he returned on Monday evening, he found the door locked and did not get any response to his knocks. He then took a spare key kept with a neighbour and opened the door and found his teacher lying in a pool of blood. The victim was then rushed to Sanjeevani Hospital in Virar where he was declared brought dead.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The officers said that since both the wrists of the victim were cut, he died due to acute blood loss. “It was clear that the victim had not committed suicide and therefore we registered a case of murder against an unidentified person,” said a police officer from the Arnala police station.

The police officers also noticed that the victim’s body was covered in oil, suggesting he was receiving a massage at the time of the incident. Subsequent inquiries led them to Khan, a masseur from a nearby spa who frequently visited him.

Initially denying involvement, Khan eventually confessed under questioning. He claimed that the teacher made unwanted sexual advances during the massage, leading to a violent confrontation. In a fit of rage, Khan slashed both wrists with a blade and fled upon realising the severity of the injuries.

“We have arrested Khan on the charge of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and are ascertaining his claims,” said a police officer from Arnala police station. The investigating officer of the case said that the two had a dispute over payment for Khan’s massage services.