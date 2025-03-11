22-year-old motorcyclist dies from injuries after Andheri gas pipeline fire triggered by leak

Mumbai: A 22-year-old motorcyclist, Aman Harishankar Saroj, who suffered severe burns after a gas pipeline fire in Andheri East on Sunday, succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning. Saroj was undergoing treatment for 60% burn injuries at the National Burns Centre (NBC) in Navi Mumbai, where he was declared dead at 11:30 am. Mumbai, India - March 9, 2025: Fire was broken out heavily leakes piped Natural gas from MGL-PNG supply pipeline passing though middle of the road at Sher-E-Punjab Society, Andheri in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The fire erupted in the early hours of Sunday at Sher-E-Punjab Society near a Gurdwara at Takshila after a Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) pipeline, reportedly damaged during unauthorised digging, caught fire. The Mumbai Fire Brigade received an alert at 1:35 am and classified it as a Level 1 (minor) fire.

In a statement, MGL attributed the incident to “JCB impact during unauthorised, uncontrolled digging,” which led to a gas leak in the supply pipeline running through the middle of the road.

Three individuals were injured in the incident, Aman Saroj, Arvindkumar Kaithal, 21, and Suresh Gupta, 52. They were initially admitted to the Jogeshwari Trauma Care Centre. However, Gupta, an auto driver who sustained 20% burns, opted for discharge against medical advice, while Saroj and Kaithal were shifted to NBC for advanced treatment.

“Both victims were critical upon arrival,” said Dr Sunil Keswani, Medical Director at NBC. “We initiated emergency stabilisation procedures, but Saroj, who had suffered extensive burns, could not be saved.”

Kaithal remains in critical condition, battling 55% burns and severe lung injuries. “We are closely monitoring his condition and awaiting stabilisation before making further treatment decisions, including potential surgeries,” Dr Keswani added.