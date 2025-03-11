22-year-old motorcyclist dies from injuries after Andheri gas pipeline fire triggered by leak
In a statement, MGL attributed the incident to “JCB impact during unauthorised, uncontrolled digging,” which led to a gas leak in the supply pipeline running through the middle of the road
Mumbai: A 22-year-old motorcyclist, Aman Harishankar Saroj, who suffered severe burns after a gas pipeline fire in Andheri East on Sunday, succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning. Saroj was undergoing treatment for 60% burn injuries at the National Burns Centre (NBC) in Navi Mumbai, where he was declared dead at 11:30 am.
The fire erupted in the early hours of Sunday at Sher-E-Punjab Society near a Gurdwara at Takshila after a Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) pipeline, reportedly damaged during unauthorised digging, caught fire. The Mumbai Fire Brigade received an alert at 1:35 am and classified it as a Level 1 (minor) fire.
In a statement, MGL attributed the incident to “JCB impact during unauthorised, uncontrolled digging,” which led to a gas leak in the supply pipeline running through the middle of the road.
Three individuals were injured in the incident, Aman Saroj, Arvindkumar Kaithal, 21, and Suresh Gupta, 52. They were initially admitted to the Jogeshwari Trauma Care Centre. However, Gupta, an auto driver who sustained 20% burns, opted for discharge against medical advice, while Saroj and Kaithal were shifted to NBC for advanced treatment.
“Both victims were critical upon arrival,” said Dr Sunil Keswani, Medical Director at NBC. “We initiated emergency stabilisation procedures, but Saroj, who had suffered extensive burns, could not be saved.”
Kaithal remains in critical condition, battling 55% burns and severe lung injuries. “We are closely monitoring his condition and awaiting stabilisation before making further treatment decisions, including potential surgeries,” Dr Keswani added.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.