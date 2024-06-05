25-year-old banker dies after trailer rams her two-wheeler

Mumbai: A 25-year-old banker from Navi Mumbai died on Monday due to alleged rash driving and negligence by the driver of a trailer. The driver, identified as Hare Ram Diwakar Mishra, 49, was nabbed by the police after he fled from the spot. , Riya Vikram Upalkar

The deceased, Riya Vikram Upalkar, was heading home in the afternoon on Monday when a trailer transporting nitrogen gas rammed her two-wheeler at a traffic junction on a service road adjacent to the Thane-Belapur Road at Turbhe. Further, the trailer allegedly ran over the victim, causing her fatal injuries.

The deceased’s father, Vikram Upalkar, filed a complaint with the Turbhe police against the trailer driver. A case was registered under Motor Vehicle Act 134 A, 134 B, 184 and sections 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279, 338 of the Indian Penal Code. “After the accident, the driver fled from the spot and later on our team traced and nabbed him,” senior police inspector Ravindra Daundkar from Turbhe MIDC police station said.

The banker had put in her papers on the day of the accident and was going on a holiday a few days before joining a new organisation. “She was extremely polite and intelligent. She has been riding from Mahape to Vashi for the past two years. However, on Monday, the trailer driving on the wrong side had rammed her vehicle,” said her father.

According to her family, Upalkar’s father had the last conversation with her, when she informed him about her resignation and future plans. Talented and promising, she had aspirations, said her family. “She aspired to become the manager of a marketing firm and had already reached the position of Team Leader in the earlier organisation,” informed Upalkar. Riya was the eldest of three siblings and was a home loan analyst. She had done BBMS and an MBA in marketing.