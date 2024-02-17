264 new colleges from 2024-25 session

Strap: 82 of them for women under SNDT Women’s University HT Image

The state government on Friday issued a letter of intent to 264 new colleges under the 13 non-agricultural universities across Maharashtra, which will be operational from the academic year 2024-25. As many as 82 of these new colleges will be for women and will be affiliated to the city-based Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey (SNDT) Women’s University, a government resolution (GR) said.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The University of Mumbai had sent 17 proposals out of which the government accepted 14. Two colleges will come up in Chembur and Dahisar while the remaining 12 colleges are in the districts covered by the university - Thane, Palghar, Raigarh, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

Surprisingly, there was no proposal for a new law college sent by any of the universities.

An official from the higher and technical education department said the state aims to increase women’s gross enrolment ratio (GER) in higher education from the current 35.3% to 50% by 2035. At the recent joint board of vice-chancellors meeting, higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil announced free higher education to female students from families with an annual income below ₹8 lakh.

Professor Ujwala Chakradeo, vice-chancellor of SNDT Women’s University, said, “The government has approved most of the locations as per the university’s prospective plan. We are aiming to educate more female students across the state. We select a location considering the number of girls enrolled in the schools there and we decide on new age courses as per the requirement of local industries.”

The new colleges will help increase the GER, she added.

In August last year, the Maharashtra State Commission for Higher Education and Development passed a five-year (2024-29) perspective plan for non-agricultural universities. It approved 1,499 locations where new colleges could be started. The approval for 264 new colleges is part of that five-year plan.

The new colleges will offer courses in humanities, commerce and science. As per the GR, the new colleges’ management must start their education activities before January 31, 2025.