MUMBAI: In a significant development, three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members will contest the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections independently, citing dissatisfaction with the party’s support for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The decision was declared at a press conference in the city on Friday. 3 AAP members to contest polls independently

The three leaders - Nitin Dalvi, Girish Warhadi and Prashant Satoskar - expressed their disappointment with the party’s last-minute decision to back MVA, despite earlier assurances of contesting the assembly elections independently. Dalvi, who aims to contest from Mahim, said, “We are unhappy with the leadership’s stance. During the Lok Sabha elections, we were assured the party would participate in the assembly elections, but now, they have chosen to support the MVA.”

Warhadi plans to contest from Byculla, while Satoskar will run from the Bhandup constituency. The trio has decided to resign from AAP membership and contest as independent candidates, distancing themselves from both MVA and the opposition Mahayuti alliance.

Dalvi emphasised that supporting either coalition would contradict AAP’s founding principles of fighting corruption. “AAP was established to combat corruption, and we joined with the hope of making a difference. Supporting these parties is indirectly endorsing corruption.”

The leaders hinted that more AAP members might join them, citing strong grassroots support. They plan to focus their campaigns on key issues such as education, healthcare, and women’s safety.