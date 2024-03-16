3115-crore tenders floated to develop NAINA’s infra

PANVEL: The much-delayed Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) has received a boost, as the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO), the agency tasked to develop the region, has floated tenders for various infrastructure projects estimated to cost ₹3115 crore. HT Image

The projects were announced by CIDCO’s new vice chairperson and managing director Vijay Singhal who assumed office recently. It was done in the wake of the area encompassing NAINA being reduced following the notification to create the third Mumbai around Atal Setu Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). After a review, Singhal ordered speeding up work in the area.

Six tenders have been called for roads, bridges, vehicular underpasses, pedestrian underpasses, streetlights, footpaths, drains etc. The integrated development works are proposed under Town Planning Scheme (TPS) 2,3,4,5,6 and 7 of the project.

Last year ₹1200-crore worth of tenders were floated for various infrastructure works, which were cancelled due to technical reasons, the officer added.

CIDCO’s public relations officer (NAINA) Mohan Ninawe said, “The body has planned to spend ₹14,300 crore over the next 10 years to develop the area. The integrated road works have been completed in TPS 1, while projects are being taken up under the approved 2 to 7 of the total 12 TPS planned for 23 villages.”

“Once the online tender process is completed the projects will be taken up in right earnest and be completed in three years,” he added. “Following the state government’s notification for a Third Mumbai project near MTHL, 80 of the total 174 villages under NAINA will be transferred to MMRDA for the New Town Development Authority that will develop Third Mumbai. The remaining 94 villages are still under NAINA for CIDCO to develop.”

