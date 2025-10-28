350 apprehended by Thane police in Kalyan-Dombivli combing operation

THANE: During a special drive Thane police conducted across multiple areas in the Kalyan-Dombivli region to improve the law and order situation on October 25, they apprehended more than 350 people. These included history sheeters, drug addicts, drunk drivers, and those who were causing a nuisance in public places.

At the end of the combing operation, which went on from 9pm to 12am, the police teams found six cases of drunk driving and 15 cases of alcohol consumption in public places. Those who were found drinking liquor on the road and creating a ruckus on the streets were made to do sit-ups on the spot and warned of severe punishment if caught again. Those who were roaming on the roads at midnight without any reason were also warned.

The police visited the residences, lodges, hideouts frequented by 20 externed criminals and premises linked to 21 history-sheeters, of which six were arrested. The teams also kept an eye out for 27 other accused against whom non-bailable warrants have been issued. The teams detected gambling groups and collected ₹41,500 in fines from the miscreants under various offences.

These operations are conducted as surprise checks to monitor criminals and anti-social elements on the street, said an officer who was part of the operation. “As it was the festive season, more people were on the roads for shopping and other activities. Miscreants tend to target the public for chain-snatching and robberies. As many residents leave their houses here to visit their hometowns, robbers target such homes.”

The intensive combing operation was conducted in the region under the supervision of Atul Zende, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3, Thane police. It involved 311 police personnel across eight police stations, including 17 inspectors, 40 sub-inspectors, 236 police constables, and 18 women officers. Zende said, “This operation was conducted to create fear among criminals and miscreants. We will continue to conduct more such operations in the future to control crimes in the region.”