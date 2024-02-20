36-year-old man killed in hit-and-run, wife severely injured

MUMBAI: A 36-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run incident when a dumper hit their bike in an attempt to overtake them in Kandivali East on Sunday evening. HT Image

According to Swati Kamble, 34, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee, was travelling with her husband when an unidentified dumper collided with their motorcycle while attempting to overtake from the left side.

Kamble and her husband Mangesh, 36, had been married for a decade and lived with her in-laws in Kandivali East. The couple set out on their motorcycle towards Vile Parle at 11am to visit a beauty parlour. Upon returning from shopping around 4pm, the couple decided to return to their home in Kandivali. When they reached the New Kalpataru building near Kandivali west-to-east flyover, a speeding dumper attempted to overtake them from the left side. As Mangesh tried to tackle the dumper, the vehicle hit the bike from behind.

“Due to the crash, we both fell on the road and as Mangesh was wearing a helmet, he suffered injuries on his shoulder and back,” said Kamble. After the accident, the dumper driver fled the spot without taking them to the hospital or giving the couple any medical aid.

A crowd gathered at the spot and rushed the couple to the Shatabdi Hospital where Mangesh, who worked at an electric shop, was declared dead on arrival.

The Samta Nagar police officer said that they have registered a case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and for rash and negligent driving under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

“We are trying to get the identify and trace the dumper driver by scanning through the CCTV footage of the roads,” said a police officer from Samta Nagar police station.