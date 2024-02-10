39-year-old biker killed after tempo hit two-wheeler in Bhiwandi

Thane: A 39-year-old motorcycle rider was killed after his two wheeler was hit by a tempo in Bhiwandi on Thursday, said the police. The deceased ihas been identified as Ajay Narayan Taware 39, who resided with family at Purna village in Bhiwandi. HT Image

Police said that the incident took place at Thane-Agra road near Adinath complex in Purna village, Bhiwandi on Thursday around 9 am when the Taware was heading towards Purna from Kalher village on his bike for some work when he met with an accident.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

According to police, Taware reached Adinath complex and Tempo hit him from behind he was crushed after coming under the rear wheel of the Tempo. Taware suffered serious head, abdomen, and chest injuries. Passerby and bystanders rushed to the spot and the driver of the truck fled from the scene after leaving the tempo on the road. Police sources said that Taware was trying to evade the cyclists and led to imbalance and tempo dashed him from behind.

The local alerted to police and Taware was taken to a nearby hospital in Bhiwandi where he was declared dead before arrival. The body was handed over to family members for final rites after conducting a post-mortem.

Narpoli police said that a case was lodged against the driver of the tempo under section 304 (A) (Causing Death by negligence), 279 ( Rash and driving) of the Indian Penal Code, and the relevant section of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Nana Rayate, an investigation officer, at Narpoli Police Station said, “The tempo driver has been identified as Ali, who feared the mob gathered near the spot and fled. He rushed to the police station and surrendered. We have issued a notice and later arrested him. He was produced in court and later he was released on bail. “