39-year-old man arrested for murder in Dombivli
The Vishnu Nagar police in Dombivli arrested a 39-year-old man for killing a person after the two fought over snacks while consuming liquor on an open ground. Some neighbours had seen a person wearing a cap trying to resolve the argument between the deceased and accused, which led the police to the accused.
The accused, Arjun Nanda More, is a labourer. His parents died while his wife left him a few years ago. The identity of the deceased was still not established.
The accused and his friend were drinking and eating at a playground in the Bavanchawl area of Dombivli (W). An officer from Vishnu Nagar Police station said, “The deceased saw them and demanded some chicken chunks. More ignored him. When the deceased persisted, More was enraged and started an argument with him. He then took a wooden stick and started hitting the deceased. His friend intervened to resolve the fight. However, More ignored him.”
The incident came to light on Monday morning when the locals alerted the police about the body found on the ground. Some of them had seen the two drinking and gave a description to the police.
Pandharinath Bhalerao, senior police inspector, Vishnu Nagar police station, said, “During the preliminary investigation, we heard that a person who was wearing cap was seen resolving a fight. We then checked the CCTV footage and traced the friend who led us to the accused.”
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics