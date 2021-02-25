45.3% Mumbai university students passed after re-evaluation in 2018: RTI data

Almost 45.3% students, who applied for re-evaluation at the University of Mumbai (MU), passed after getting their results re-evaluated in 2018, shows data received under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

This means that almost three in five students passed the exams after re-evaluation. Vihar Durve, a city based RTI activist said that these students had been erroneously marked fail in their exams.

Data from the board of examinations and evaluation shows that 87,567 students applied for re-evaluation in the first and second half of 2018. Of these, 39,652 students passed the exams after re-evaluation.

“Almost 45.3% of the students, who had been marked ‘fail’, were able to pass. This means they had been wrongly failed in the exams by teachers. This has been a recurring trend and no action has been taken by the university so far,” said Durve. In the first half of 2019, a total of 43,630 students applied for re-evaluation, of which 11,626 passed after getting their paper re-evaluated, finds the RTI.

An earlier RTI query had revealed that more than two lakh students had applied for re-evaluation of papers between April 2014 and August 2016. Almost 73,000 students found out that they passed after re-evaluation. This means almost 30% students passed a paper after being marked “fail” in their papers.

“Students passing the exam after re-evaluation does not necessarily mean than they were erroneously failed in the exam. Re-evaluation is a natural justice option available to students where the paper is looked at with a fresh perspective,” said a spokesperson for the board of examination.

Applications for revaluation and photocopy remain a large source of income for the university which charges ₹500 for every revaluation application and an additional ₹100 for a photocopy of answer sheets.

Yet another of Durve’s RTIs found that the university raked in ₹5 crore in 2016-17, ₹3.62 crore in 2017-18 and ₹2.46 crore in 2018-19 from re-evaluation alone.