5 Sena (UBT) workers arrested for ruckus outside Mihir Kotecha’s office

MUMBAI: The Mulund police arrested five party workers from the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday night after a clash happened between two groups in Mulund. The BJP has claimed that the Mulund office of its Mumbai North East candidate, Mihir Kotecha, was attacked on Friday evening.

“We have arrested five people identified as Abhijit Chavan, Gurujyot Singh Keer, Rohit Chikane, Dinesh Jadhav and Pratiksha Kotak. The accused have been remanded in police custody for one day,” said a police officer.

According to the police, followers of Sanjay Dina Patil, on Friday night, started gathering outside BJP Mihir Kotecha’s office in Mulund, alleging that money was being distributed.

The incident allegedly occurred a few hours before the mega rallies organised by the Mahayuti (Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (Shiv Sena UBT, NCP- SP and Congress) alliances in the city.

A complaint was received on the application, C-VIGIL, after which the flying squad officers also reached the spot and found some cash above the limit of ₹50,000. They were informed that the cash was reserved for daily office expenses, and they were expected to submit related documents later. However, the squad decided to seize the cash,” said the police officer.

Meanwhile, the workers who had also started gathering and pushing the flying squad officers demanding to know how much the cash was, said the police officer, adding that they even tried to pull the cash.

“We registered a case on the complainant of the flying squad officers under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (punishment for the offence of voluntarily causing harm in order to deter a public worker from doing his duties), 341 (wrongful restraint),143 unlawful assembly and 147 (punishment for rioting) of the Indian Penal Code,” said the police officer.

HT reached out to Shiv Sena (UBT), but they did not respond till the time of going to press.