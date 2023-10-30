53-year-old pedestrian killed in a car dash in Dombivli

Dombivli HT Image

A 53-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Dombivli on Friday night, the police said on Saturday.

Police sources said the deceased has been identified as Poonam Jagannath Dubale, 53, who lived alone at Nandivli in Dombivli while her daughter and son-in-law also live in the same locality.

The incident took place at Nandivli-Dombivli road on Friday around 8 p.m when she was crossing the Nandivli road and a car came from the Dombivli city and dashed her. She sustained head and chest injuries and rushed to a nearby hospital, but she was declared dead before admission.

The accused identified as Mahendra Sadashiv Chavan, 33, who drove the car was booked under IPC sections 304(A) (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving ) and 184 (Dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Further investigations are on.

The police said that Dubale’s body was handed over to her family members for final rites after conducting a post-mortem.

Abhijit Patil, Assistant Police Inspector, Manpada Police Station, said, “Dubale went to the market to buy vegetables when the accident took place. We served a notice on the accused to appear at the police station to record a statement. The accused himself took Dubale to the hospital.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON