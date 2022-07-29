55-year-old woman found dead at her tea stall in Kalyan taluka

A 55-year-old woman who sold vada pav and tea was killed in her stall in Kalyan taluka on Kalyan-Murbad Road on Thursday.

She had injuries on her head and sharp stabbing marks on her thighs. She was found lying in a pool of blood by her nephew.

The deceased has been identified as Anubai Mangal Shelar, who lived alone at Ghotsai village in Kalyan Taluka. She had two daughters, both married and living with their families in Kalyan. Shelar was running the tea stall for the last 15 years on the State Highway, which is a deserted area.

The incident came to light when her son-in-law, Balaram Bhoir, tried to call her many times on her phone, which was switched off. Thereafter, he informed his brother-in-law, Bhaskar Partole, about the same. On Thursday, Partole went to her stall to inquire why she was not picking up the phone and found she was lying in a pool of blood.

He informed the police about the incident. Police rushed to the spot and took her to a nearby hospital, where her post-mortem was conducted. The Titwala police in Kalyan Taluka registered a case against an unknown person for the murder.

Raju Vanjari, Senior Police Inspector, Titwala police station, said, “She sustained head injuries and her thighs were cut by sharp weapons. She was taken to Central Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is under way.”

Police sources said the CCTV footage of the locality is being scanned.