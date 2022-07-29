55-year-old woman found dead at her tea stall in Kalyan taluka
A 55-year-old woman who sold vada pav and tea was killed in her stall in Kalyan taluka on Kalyan-Murbad Road on Thursday.
She had injuries on her head and sharp stabbing marks on her thighs. She was found lying in a pool of blood by her nephew.
The deceased has been identified as Anubai Mangal Shelar, who lived alone at Ghotsai village in Kalyan Taluka. She had two daughters, both married and living with their families in Kalyan. Shelar was running the tea stall for the last 15 years on the State Highway, which is a deserted area.
The incident came to light when her son-in-law, Balaram Bhoir, tried to call her many times on her phone, which was switched off. Thereafter, he informed his brother-in-law, Bhaskar Partole, about the same. On Thursday, Partole went to her stall to inquire why she was not picking up the phone and found she was lying in a pool of blood.
He informed the police about the incident. Police rushed to the spot and took her to a nearby hospital, where her post-mortem was conducted. The Titwala police in Kalyan Taluka registered a case against an unknown person for the murder.
Raju Vanjari, Senior Police Inspector, Titwala police station, said, “She sustained head injuries and her thighs were cut by sharp weapons. She was taken to Central Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is under way.”
Police sources said the CCTV footage of the locality is being scanned.
-
Delhi HC allows DDA to transplant 600 trees for stormwater drain construction in Dwarka
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday set aside an order of the Deputy Conservator of Forests which had halted the permission granted to the Delhi Development Authority for transplantation of over 600 trees for the construction of stormwater drain at Dwarka's sector-8 to cater to water discharge from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
-
Expect cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi today: IMD
New Delhi: Light rain lashed various parts of the Capital on Friday afternoon with the day temperature settling below normal even as instances of waterlogging were reported from several areas leading to traffic jams during the evening hours. The India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 2.4mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. Palam recorded a rainfall spell of 5.2mm during the same duration.
-
DU sets ups committee to assess student-teacher ratio issues
Days after its ranking slipped in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Delhi University has set up a committee to investigate various issues with respect to the poor teacher-student ratio. University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier cited the skewed student-teacher ratio as the reason for the decline in NirF rankings. DU slipped to the 13th spot this year in the rankings issued by the Ministry of Education.
-
Delhi adds 1,245 Covid cases, 1k+ for 3rd straight day
The Capital added more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day on Friday, with the state government adding 1,245 infections to the city's tally. Friday's case count, the highest in Delhi since it added 1,447 infections on June 24, was marginally higher than 1,128 in Thursday and 1,066 the day before that. The Capital also reported one death of the infection on Friday, said government data.
-
Punjab health minister Jouramajra asks Baba Farid medical varsity V-C Raj Bahadur to lie on dirty patient bed during inspection
Health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra was accompanied by deputy commissioner Dr Ruhee Dugg, Jaitu MLA Amolk Singh and Aam Aadmi Party workers. The angry minister, however, asked the Baba Farid medical university vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, to lie on a patient bed. Former education minister and senior SAD leader Dr Daljeet Cheema said Raj Bahadur is a much-respected individual in the medical community. A doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said the conduct of the minister to belittle a renowned doctor was inappropriate.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics