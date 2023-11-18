close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / 60 workers from both Sena factions booked over clash

ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai
Nov 18, 2023 08:20 AM IST

Around 60 workers from both factions of Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray, were booked by police for a scuffle at a memorial.

Police on Friday booked around 60 workers from both factions of Shiv Sena – one led by chief minister Eknath Shinde and the other led by Uddhav Thackeray - in connection with the scuffle on Thursday night when they visited the memorial of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray at Shivaji Park on the eve of his 11th death anniversary.

“We have registered a case against 50 to 60 unknown party workers under section 143 (unlawful assembly), 145 (joining or continuing in unlawful assembly knowing it has been commanded to disperse), 147 (rioting) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. We will identify them and later decide the course of action,” an officer from Shivaji Park police station said.

The police said the two groups clashed on Thursday when senior leaders were supposed to visit the memorial. “Shinde group workers resorted to sloganeering like the party belongs to them while the Thackeray camp responded, ‘traitors go back’,” the police officer added.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 18, 2023
