MUMBAI: A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court has sentenced a 62-year-old Mahim resident to 10 years rigorous imprisonment after finding him guilty of possessing 115 grams of Mephedrone (MD) worth ₹17.25 lakh. The accused, Ahmad Husain Shaikh, was arrested by the Worli unit of Mumbai police’s anti-narcotics cell in April 2022. 62-year-old Mahim resident gets 10-year jail term for possessing MD

According to the prosecution, a police patrol team came across Shaikh at Mori Road in Mahim West around 8.40pm on April 13, 2022. As was carrying a white nylon bag with a transparent plastic pouch and his actions seemed suspicious, the police conducted a search and found him in possession of 115 grams of MD. The drug was meant for sale to clients in Mumbai, Shaikh told police in his statement.

Special public prosecutor SS Panjwani relied on the testimony of police officers, panch witnesses, and documentary evidence to prove the guilt of the accused. Chief examination of the police inspector of Worli anti-narcotics unit revealed that Shaikh had started running on spotting the police prior to his arrest.

Shaikh’s advocate denied all the allegations and submitted that he was falsely implicated. The contraband was planted on Shaikh, and investigating officers did not follow procedures under the NDPS Act in letter and spirit, the lawyer argued.

After hearing both sides, the court said the prosecution was able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“The accused was found in conscious possession of 115 grams of MD, a psychotropic substance. Procedural safeguards under the NDPS Act were followed, and the chain of custody was intact,” special sessions judge SE Bangar said, holding Shaikh guilty “under section 8(c) punishable under Section 22(c) of the NDPS Act.”

The defence then requested the court to be lenient with the sentence as Shaikh was old and had already served four years in prison.

“Considering the rise in crimes regarding illicit trafficking, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and the accused having been proved to be possessing MD in commercial quantity, no leniency in sentencing him for the guilt is warranted,” the court stated in the order dated January 31, sentencing him to 10 years in prison and a fine of ₹1 lakh.