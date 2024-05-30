63-hour mega block to hit Mumbai local train services starting midnight today | Full details here

Starting from midnight on Thursday, a 63-hour mega block will be implemented, impacting the services of local trains due to platform extension works on the Mumbai network by the Central Railway (CR). With both local and long-distance train services expected to be disrupted during this block period, the railways have urged commuters to refrain from travelling by local trains unless necessary. The Central Railway operates over 1,800 local train services daily across its four corridors: Main, Harbour, Trans-Harbour, and Uran, catering to over 30 lakh commuters.(Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

This action is likely to disrupt the daily routines of thousands of commuters.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“A 63-hour mega block for the widening of platform nos 5 and 6 (in Thane) will start from Thursday midnight while a 36-hour block for the works related to the extension of platform nos 10 and 11 (at CSMT) will kick in from Friday midnight,” Rajneesh Goyal, divisional railway manager of Central Railway's Mumbai division, told a press conference on Wednesday.

The Central Railway operates over 1,800 local train services daily across its four corridors: Main, Harbour, Trans-Harbour, and Uran, catering to over 30 lakh commuters.

According to Central Railway officials, under normal circumstances, the platform widening work at Thane station would have required three to six months to complete. However, the CR is implementing a new technology that enables them to finish the work in less than three days.

Details of the block

- The mega block will facilitate platform extension and widening activities at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai and Thane station.

- Central Railway announced the cancellation of 930 local train services, including 161 on Friday, 534 on Saturday, and 235 on Sunday, during the mega block at CSMT and Thane.

- Once the platforms are widened, amenities like escalators or broader staircases for Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) can be incorporated.

- According to PTI, Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railways, said that 72 mail-express trains and 956 suburban trains on the main and Harbour corridors will be cancelled from Friday to Sunday. Nila emphasised the need for establishments to permit staff to work from home or explore alternate means to reduce passenger numbers during the block.

- Various mail-express and suburban trains will be short-terminated and short-originated from Wadala, Dadar, Thane, Pune, Panvel, and Nashik stations.

- The Railways requested the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to deploy additional buses for passenger convenience.

- According to Central Railway, the block for platform extension at CSMT and platform widening at Thane will conclude at 3.30 pm on Sunday.

- Platforms 10 and 11 at CSMT have been lengthened to accommodate 24-coach trains, with the mega block primarily addressing non-interlocking works.

- At Thane station, platforms nos 5 and 6 are being widened by 2-3 meters to alleviate overcrowding and accommodate both mail/express and local trains.

- Initially, 956 local train services were slated for cancellation, but subsequently, 26 services were retained. During the block period, Central Railway will short-terminate and short-originate trains from Dadar, Thane, Wadala, Nasik, and Panvel stations.

- The Railways plans to short-terminate 444 suburban services, including seven on Friday, 306 on Saturday, and 131 on Sunday, while 446 local train services will originate from various stations.

- The CR has almost completed the double-discharge facility work on platforms 10 and 11 at Dadar station and aims to finish the remaining tasks in the next two days.

- An official highlighted the use of hollow pre-cast blocks to expedite platform construction, noting that Thane station's platforms are primarily used for fast suburban and long-distance trains.

(With PTI inputs)