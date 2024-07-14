64 cr new platforms, 900 cr station remodelling, 26.80 cr multi modal cargo terminal

(What PM Modi dedicated to the city) HT Image

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, dedicated new platforms at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) constructed by the Central Railway (CR), to the people of the city. Sources in the railways said there are plans to further expand these terminuses. CR authorities are working on adding at least four more platforms in the months to come. “We have identified the space where there is scope to add new platforms at LTT. With the addition of new platforms, we will be able to accommodate more long-distance trains at LTT,” said a CR official.

The site at LTT, where platforms are proposed, currently houses railway quarters, rail assets and old rail lines where trains are parked. This space is likely to be utilised and converted into platforms with possible connectivity to Santacruz-Chembur link road.

In February this year, CR authorities added two new platforms, taking the total number of platforms at LTT to seven. The project was built at a cost of ₹64 crore that includes a new fully covered platform of 600 metres along with a shed. There is also an extended 6-metre wide foot over bridge.

“The ministry has asked to operate 50 more long distance trains from Mumbai. Hence, these works have been taken up,” said another rail official. There are at least 26 pairs of long-distance trains that arrive and depart from the station. During peak season, the number goes up to 37 pairs.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the ₹900 crore remodelling of Kalyan station, a new Gati Shakti cargo terminal at Turbhe, and dedicated the extensions in platforms 10 and 11 at CSMT.

Kalyan station is being remodeled at a cost of ₹813 crore in which operation of long-distance trains will be segregated from local trains. The remodelling will increase the yard’s capacity to handle more trains, reduce congestion, and improve the efficiency of train operations. Kalyan railway station is one of the major and busiest railway stations in the Mumbai region.

The Gati Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal at Turbhe will be built at a cost of ₹26.80 crore. It will come up in an area of 32,628 sq.metres and is expected to upgrade the rail infrastructure. It will involve extension of ballast siding line by 180 metres, provision of new half rake length handling line, concrete rail level island platform, concrete approach road, and provision of paved stacking area of approximately 9,788 sq.metres. All this is expected to improve earnings for the railways from freight and commodities, especially cement.

CR authorities extended Platforms 10 and 11 at CSMT to accommodate 24-coach trains that were built at a cost of ₹52 crore and was completed in June 2024.