Delhi Tourism to host heritage walks in CR Park during Durga Puja

Delhi Tourism will organise a series of Spiritual & Heritage Walks in Chittaranjan Park during Durga Puja, offering visitors an opportunity to explore Bengali heritage, traditions, food, music, art and community life. From idol-making to traditional cuisine, Delhi Tourism invites you on heritage walks from October 11 to 19, showcasing the vibrant community life of Chittaranjan Park. Join us to discover spiritual stories and cultural celebrations!

The walks will cover the history and evolution of CR Park and the Kali Mandir Society, idol-making and craftsmanship associated with Kumartuli, traditional Puja practices, bhog preparation, eco-friendly visarjan practices, prominent pandals, Bengali markets, traditional food and music.

A special walk for influencers was organised on October 7, allowing digital creators to experience and document the area’s spiritual and heritage character, including its traditions, food, music, craftsmanship, community participation and Puja preparations.

CR Park, popularly known as “Mini Bengal” of Delhi, becomes a focal point for Durga Puja celebrations, with Durga idols, thematic pandals, rituals, aarti, dhak, cultural music, bhog preparation, Bengali cuisine, handicrafts and community celebrations.

Delhi Tourism said the walks are designed to go beyond conventional sightseeing through curated storytelling, heritage interpretation and interaction with local community members. The initiative is also intended to strengthen CR Park as a Spiritual & Heritage Tourism destination while highlighting Delhi’s diverse cultural identity.

Seven walks have been scheduled between October 11 and 19. The programme begins with a Pre-Puja Morning Walk on October 11 from 8 am to 10.30 am, focusing on CR Park’s history, idol-making, community traditions and Puja preparations.

Evening walks are scheduled on October 12, 14 and 15 from 5 pm to 8 pm, covering food, markets, music, heritage storytelling, art, craftsmanship, pandal themes and final Puja preparations. A Shashthi Evening Walk on October 16 will focus on rituals, prominent pandals, dhak, music and Bengali traditions.

An Ashtami Morning Walk is scheduled for October 18 from 8 am to 11 am, covering traditional rituals, aarti, pandal experiences and interaction with the local community. A Navami Evening Walk on October 19 will include pandal hopping, dhak, cultural activities, music and Bengali cuisine.

The walks will be available at ₹500 plus GST per person. Visitors can register through the Delhi Tourism website. Further information is available on 011-23363607 and 011-23365358.