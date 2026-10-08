The Lawrence School Sanawar celebrates 179 years of legacy

The Lawrence School, Sanawar wrapped up its 179th Founder’s Day on Monday after three days of high-energy celebrations. The grand finale saw Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, as the Chief Guest, who shared valuable life lessons on discipline, integrity, and perseverance with the young crowd. Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Chief of the Naval Staff and headmaster Ruchi Pradhan Datta

Speaking to the students, Admiral Swaminathan urged them to choose a meaningful path and do what is right. Reminiscing about his own boarding school days from age 10, he spoke about how residential life builds character through academics, sports, and friendships.

The day featured the traditional Trooping of the School Colours and a lively march past. Old Sanawarians from the jubilee batches of 1956, 1961, 1966, 1971, 1976, 1996, and 2001 marched alongside the school band, drawing loud cheers from the audience.

Top performers were awarded for their academic and extracurricular achievements. The event, which brought together over 700 students, kept the campus buzzing with sports, alumni reunions, cultural shows, and the Annual Athletic Meet. HTC