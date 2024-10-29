THANE: A dispute over the last piece of chicken led to a fight between two friends in Ulhasnagar, that resulted in one of them smashing the other’s head with a stone that left the 65-year-old dead. 65-year-old killed by friend over a piece of chicken

The incident happened on Sunday around midnight near Kajal Petrol Pump in Camp Three. The deceased has been identified as Raja Ibrahim Sheikh, who routinely frequented a few eating joints with his friends on Friday and Sunday.

On Sunday, Sheikh met up with a friend who paid for the chicken. But Sheikh quickly ate it all up, not leaving even the last piece for his friend. Hungry, the furious friend confronted Sheikh, leading to a heated argument between the two.

An officer from the Central police station said, “The accused, who is in his fifties, attacked Sheikh with a stone, and left him lying in a pool of blood. The incident came to light on Monday morning after we were alerted by residents who saw the body. We arrived at the spot promptly and took the body to Central Hospital for a postmortem.”

The medical report indicated multiple head injuries and a skull fracture. A team has been formed to apprehend the accused, said the police officer.