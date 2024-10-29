Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

65-year-old killed by friend over a piece of chicken

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 29, 2024 06:24 AM IST

THANE: A dispute over the last piece of chicken led to a fight between two friends in Ulhasnagar, that resulted in one of them smashing the other’s head with a stone that left the 65-year-old dead

THANE: A dispute over the last piece of chicken led to a fight between two friends in Ulhasnagar, that resulted in one of them smashing the other’s head with a stone that left the 65-year-old dead.

65-year-old killed by friend over a piece of chicken
65-year-old killed by friend over a piece of chicken

The incident happened on Sunday around midnight near Kajal Petrol Pump in Camp Three. The deceased has been identified as Raja Ibrahim Sheikh, who routinely frequented a few eating joints with his friends on Friday and Sunday.

On Sunday, Sheikh met up with a friend who paid for the chicken. But Sheikh quickly ate it all up, not leaving even the last piece for his friend. Hungry, the furious friend confronted Sheikh, leading to a heated argument between the two.

An officer from the Central police station said, “The accused, who is in his fifties, attacked Sheikh with a stone, and left him lying in a pool of blood. The incident came to light on Monday morning after we were alerted by residents who saw the body. We arrived at the spot promptly and took the body to Central Hospital for a postmortem.”

The medical report indicated multiple head injuries and a skull fracture. A team has been formed to apprehend the accused, said the police officer.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //