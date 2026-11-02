Palghar: A 65-year-old farm labourer was killed on Sunday in a suspected leopard attack in Dahanu taluka under Palghar district, in the second such case over the preceding month. 65-yr-old farm worker killed in leopard attack

The deceased, Tulshi Rama Savar, was a resident of Sarshi village in Vikramgad taluka and she worked as a labourer in the farm of Balwant Thakaji Raut at Chandigaon under Dahanu taluka. The leopard attack occurred near Mategaon around 7pm when she was returning from work. Her body was recovered from a farm adjacent to the road, officials said.

Earlier, on October 9, a 52-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack at Bhogole Pada (Navali), situated on the outskirts of the Palghar Municipal Council area.

Multiple leopard sightings have been reported from across Palghar since August 1, 2026. In September, leopards were spotted in villages amid the hills in Sakhare and Dahisar in Saphale East. In October, leopards were also spotted in the western region of Palghar district on more than 6-8 occasions.

Milind Patil, chairman of the VM Patil Krushi Pratishthan, an agricultural training centre, said repeated leopard sightings had created fear among farm labourers. “This will adversely affect the economy of the agriculture sector in Palghar district. The forest department should take appropriate action on this issue,” he said.